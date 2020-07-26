Britton allowed one hit and one walk but held the Nationals scoreless to earn the save Sunday.

Britton entered the game in the ninth inning with a one-run lead. Things got dicey almost immediately, as he allowed an infield hit to to the leadoff hitter and a walk later in the frame. He was helped when pinch-runner Emilio Bonifacio was caught trying to steal third base, and ultimately recorded the final two outs without incident. Until Aroldis Chapman (illness) is able to return, Britton should be in line to receive save opportunities for New York.