Britton (elbow) threw only 10 pitches in a rehab appearance with Single-A Tampa on Saturday before exiting with a possible injury, MLB.com reports.

This was Britton's second rehab outing following UCL surgery last September, and he reportedly stopped mid-motion during his 11th pitch and walked off the mound with a trainer, per Erik Boland of Newsday. However, the veteran reliever later dispelled the notion that he injured his arm via his own Twitter account, stating, "I just know how things can get blown out of proportion. I'm good. Arm feels great." Yankees manager Aaron Boone suggested after Saturday's major-league contest that Britton's issue could be glute-related, which would obviously be a sigh of relief. The hope has been that Britton could join the Yankees' bullpen in September, but it remains to be seen if Saturday's early exit will impact his return timeline.