Britton exited Friday's game against the Red Sox in the bottom of the eighth inning with an apparent lower body injury, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Britton threw 11 pitches in relief during Friday's contest, but he threw a ball in the dirt and immediately removed himself from the game in the bottom of the eighth inning. He appeared to be grabbing at the back of his left leg as he left the field, but the exact nature and severity of his injury aren't yet clear. The southpaw returned to the mound Wednesday after dealing with general soreness, and it's not yet clear whether his most recent injury will force him to miss additional time.