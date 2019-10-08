Britton left Monday's Game 3 ALDS game against the Twins in the eighth inning with an apparent leg injury. He gave up one run over 1.1 innings before leaving.

Britton appeared to walk off the field gingerly after covering first base on a play in the seventh inning, though he managed to come back out for the eighth before walking off the field with the team trainer. He gave up a rare home run to a left-handed hitter prior to exiting. The extent of Britton's injury is not yet known.