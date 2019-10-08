Britton (ankle) is expected to be back for the start of the ALCS, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Britton left Monday's series-clinching win over the Twins with an ankle issue, but the injury is evidently a minor one. Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said after the game, "I talked to Zack and our trainer; both of them gave me not even a yellow flag, but more of a green light."