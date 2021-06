Britton (hamstring) threw from 125 feet Sunday and later said that he expects to be activated from the injured list when first eligible July 6, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

Britton was placed on the injured list with the hamstring issue Saturday. It sounds more and more like the injury is a lingering cramping problem as opposed to something more serious, so Britton should be able to return to the Yankees bullpen when he becomes eligible in just over a week.