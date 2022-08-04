Britton (elbow) threw to live hitters at the Yankees' spring training complex in Florida on Wednesday, per the Associated Press.

This was a significant step in Britton's journey to pitch for the Yankees this season, as it was his first time facing live hitters since undergoing surgery to repair the UCL in his left elbow last September. The left-hander will likely need to face live hitters a few more times before a minor-league rehab assignment is considered. If all goes well moving forward, Britton could return to the Yankees in September.