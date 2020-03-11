Yankees' Zack Britton: Getting wrist examined
Britton is undergoing tests on his right wrist after being struck by a line drive while throwing a live batting practice session Wednesday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Britton was reportedly in considerable pain when he walked off the mound after getting smoked by a comebacker off the bat of non-roster invitee Erik Kratz. While Britton is fortunate in that injury is to his non-pitching hand, he could be forced to open the season on the 15-day injured list if tests reveal that he's dealing with any sort of structural damage.
