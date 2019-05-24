Britton allowed one hit in a scoreless ninth inning to record his second save of the season Thursday against the Orioles.

Britton got a rare save chance after Aroldis Chapman appeared in two of the first three games in the series and threw a combined 44 pitches. He had little trouble closing the game, quickly erasing a one-out single with a game-ending double play. While he isn't likely to pick up many save opportunities without an injury to Chapman, Britton has managed a 2.42 ERA and 1.21 WHIP with 22 strikeouts across 22.1 innings for the season.