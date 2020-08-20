The Yankees placed Britton (hamstring) on the 10-day injured list Thursday.
The Yankees are still waiting on the results of Britton's MRI before providing a timeline for his return, but the hamstring strain the lefty sustained in his appearance in Wednesday's loss to the Rays was deemed significant enough to cost him at least a week and a half of action. After going 8-for-8 in save opportunities to begin the season, Britton's fantasy stock was set to take a hit when Aroldis Chapman was activated from the COVID-19 injured list earlier this week. Britton's subsequent move to the IL now clears the way for Chapman to reclaim the closer's gig.