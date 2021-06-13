Britton retired all three batters he faced while notching out strikeout against the Phillies on Saturday.

The left-hander returned to the big club Saturday after missing the Yankees' first 63 games while recovering from spring elbow surgery. Britton struggled somewhat in a string of minor-league rehab appearances but looked good in his major-league season debut, needing only 11 pitches to get through a clean seventh inning. The veteran reliever will likely be eased back into action but should assume a prominent spot in the bullpen pecking order before long.