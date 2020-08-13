Britton allowed just one walk in two-thirds of an inning to earn the save in Wednesday's 6-3 win over Atlanta.

Reliever Jonathan Holder allowed a run during his appearance, and Britton came into the game with a three-run lead and Travis d'Arnaud on first. Britton took care of business after walking Freddie Freeman -- the closer retired Marcell Ozuna and Adam Duvall to end the danger. The 32-year-old Britton has a 1.23 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and seven saves in eight appearances this year. His strong pitching has given the Yankees no reason to rush Aroldis Chapman (illness) back. Chapman would likely take over closing duties when he returns, but Britton would remain especially valuable in fantasy formats that count holds.