Manager Aaron Boone said that Britton will undergo an MRI on Thursday after the reliever suffered a left hamstring injury in his appearance during Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Rays, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Britton entered a 2-2 contest Wednesday with two outs in the bottom of the seventh. After getting the Yankees out of the seventh unscathed, Britton came back out for the eighth and gave up two runs (one earned) to get tagged with his second loss. He tweaked his hamstring at some point during the appearance, and the fact that an MRI has been ordered up suggests a move to the injured list could be a real possibility for Britton. Even if Britton's hamstring issue only proves to be a short-term concern, it may be enough for the Yankees to move him out of the closer's role in favor of Aroldis Chapman, who looked sharp in a non-save situation during his season debut Monday.