Britton (general soreness) gave up a run on two hits and struck out two in an inning of relief Wednesday in the Yankees' 6-5 win over the Royals.

Britton was making his first appearance in nearly a week after he had been dealing with some mild body soreness in recent days. He surrendered the go-ahead run when Carlos Santana took him yard, but the Yankees rallied with two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to take a 4-3 lead.