Britton (elbow) is scheduled to move his rehab assignment Wednesday from Single-A Tampa to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Justin Shackil of WFAN Sports Radio 66 New York reports.

Britton will get a stiffer test for his rehab assignment after he gave up one earned run on two hits and no walks while striking out three across his three rehab appearances at Tampa. According to manager Aaron Boone, Britton is scheduled to pitch an inning Wednesday and is expected to make several appearances for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre before returning from the 60-day injured list. The veteran lefty looks on track to join the Yankees' bullpen at some point in the middle of September.