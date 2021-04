Britton (elbow) will throw off a mound when the Yankees' return from their current road trip, Max Goodman of Sports Illustrated reports.

Though he remains far from a return to pitching in big-league games, Britton's progression to mound work will be a significant step in his recovery from March surgery. The Yankees next play at home Friday against Detroit, and the southpaw is expected to get back on a mound around that time. He appears on track to rejoin the team's bullpen near the end of May.