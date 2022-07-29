Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Wednesday that Britton (elbow) could face live hitters in about 10 days, per MLB.com.

Britton has been throwing bullpen sessions for about two months and is nearing the next step in his rehab from surgery to repair the UCL in his left elbow. He's expected to face live hitters a few times before potentially beginning a minor-league rehab assignment. Though the organization won't rush him back into action, it remains feasible that Britton could make his season debut with the Yankees sometime in September.