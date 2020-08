Britton is expected to return from his hamstring strain within the next few days, Sweeny Murti of Sports Radio 66 WFAN reports.

Britton has already spent the minimum 10 days on the injured list, and it doesn't sound as though he'll need to be shelved for much longer, as his recent bullpen sessions evidently went well. He'll fill a setup role for the Yankees upon his return but would likely be the top option to return to a ninth-inning role should Aroldis Chapman suffer any injury.