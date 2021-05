Britton (elbow) began a rehab assignment with Double-A Somerset on Saturday and is expected to need at least four appearances before returning to the active roster, Marly Rivera of ESPN.com reports.

The veteran lefty underwent surgery in mid-March to remove a bone chip and loose bodies from his elbow. His timeline suggests he's still over a week away, but it shouldn't be long before he's back in his setup role in front of Aroldis Chapman