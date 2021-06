Britton (hamstring) said Monday that he hadn't received any bad news from his MRI, which he was taking as a good sign, Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News reports.

The veteran lefty said that he would have been told if anything unexpected was going on, so it doesn't appear as though he's dealing with anything worse than a strain. He appears to still be on track for a minimum-length stay on the injured list.