Britton feels fine after exiting Saturday's game with a calf cramp and expects to be available to pitch Sunday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Britton appears to have escaped injury after being pulled in eighth inning of Saturday's game following an awkward landing on a pitch to Marcus Semien. The 31-year-old has compiled a 2.15 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 28 holds and a 45:31 K:BB in 58 appearances out of the bullpen this season.