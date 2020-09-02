Britton earned the hold with a perfect inning against Tampa Bay on Tuesday. He struck out one.

Britton was activated from the injured list earlier in the day and was immediately put to the test in the eighth inning. He had no problem setting the Rays down in order, throwing eight of 12 pitches for strikes while lowering his season ERA to 1.80. As expected, Britton slotted back into a setup role upon his return after functioning as the closer in Aroldis Chapman's absence throughout the first half of the season.