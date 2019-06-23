Yankees' Zack Britton: Notches third save
Britton walked three batters in a scoreless ninth inning Saturday to record his third save of the season in a 7-5 win over the Astros.
With Aroldis Chapman having pitched two straight days and three of the last four, the Yankees turned to their other high-priced bullpen lefty to seal the win and Britton nearly blew it -- he threw only 13 of 25 pitches for strikes but finally got Tyler White to line out with the bases loaded. He now sports a 2.51 ERA and 25:18 K:BB through 32.1 innings on the year, with two wins and 15 holds to go with his saves.
