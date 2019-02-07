Yankees' Zack Britton: Now going by legal first name
Britton announced on Twitter that he will now go by "Zack," which is his legal first name.
The longtime Oriole -- now Yankee -- went for years by "Zach." It's "Zack" on his birth certificate, but apparently he was never bothered enough by the misspelling to correct people. Britton's mixed-league appeal is minimal heading into 2019, as he will almost certainly enter the year in a setup role in front of Aroldis Chapman. AL-only players should note this change just to avoid any confusion on draft day.
