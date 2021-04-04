Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Sunday that Britton (elbow) is on track to resume playing catch off flat ground this week, Marly Rivera of ESPN.com reports.

Boone noted that Britton is coming along quicker than expected in his recovery after he underwent surgery in mid-March to remove a bone chip and loose bodies from his left elbow. The southpaw has already regained full range of motion in his elbow, enabling to begin his throwing program. The Yankees are seemingly optimistic that Britton will be ready to come off the 60-day injured list once he's eligible to return in late May.