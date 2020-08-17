Britton allowed an unearned run and a hit and struck out three in one inning to earn the save in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Red Sox.

Britton didn't help his cause much -- the one run against him scored on his own fielding error. He's accumulated eight saves, eight strikeouts and a 1.08 ERA in 8.1 innings while filling in at closer. Aroldis Chapman (illness) is set to be activated from the injured list Monday, which will likely bring Britton's time in the ninth inning to an end, but the latter figures to be an efficient setup man going forward.