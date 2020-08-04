Britton struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Monday to pick up the save against the Phillies.

He has now allowed one hit and one walk while striking out four across four scoreless innings while notching a save in all four appearances. Aroldis Chapman (illness) threw Monday and will throw a bullpen session within the next two days. Britton is the unquestioned closer while Chapman is away, and he could get enough random wins and saves on days when Chapman is not available to be useful in fantasy for the remainder of the season. After pitching an inning on back-to-back days, Britton may be unavailable for Tuesday's game.