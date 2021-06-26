Britton was placed on the 10-day injured list with hamstring cramps Saturday, Marly Rivera of ESPN.com reports.

Britton left Friday's game against Boston due to an injury, and he tested his hamstring on the field ahead of Saturday's matchup. Manager Aaron Boone said that the southpaw's hamstring was feeling better Saturday, and he's been diagnosed with cramping rather than a strain. However, the Yankees will still place Britton on the injured list to prevent a more serious issue. Albert Abreu and Brooks Kriske were recalled as part of a corresponding move.