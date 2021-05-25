Britton (elbow) will begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Somerset on Saturday, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.
Britton had previously been scheduled to start his rehab assignment back in mid-May before suffering a setback. The issue was a minor one, however, as he checked out fine following a doctor's visit and was throwing again within a week. He threw a bullpen session Monday and felt good the next day, so he'll throw one more later in the week before finally embarking on his rehab assignment.