Britton (hamstring) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Thursday.
Britton had been on the injured list since June 26 due to a left hamstring strain, but he'll be available out of the bullpen beginning Thursday. The southpaw has been limited to just five appearances this season due to his hamstring issue and an offseason elbow procedure, but he could be in the mix for high-leverage chances if Aroldis Chapman continues to struggle during the second half of the year. Britton has posted a 4.15 ERA and 1.38 WHIP in 4.1 innings across his five outings in 2021.