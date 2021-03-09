Britton requires orthoscopic surgery to remove a bone chip in his left elbow and will undergo the procedure in New York within the next few days.

The news comes after Britton had an MRI on Tuesday after developing elbow soreness during a recent bullpen session. While Britton at least won't require Tommy John surgery, this isn't exactly the news the Yankees wanted to hear. The team has yet to provide a clear timetable for his return, but he'll presumably miss a fair portion of the season. Per Jeff Passan of ESPN.com, it usually takes at least a month for a pitcher to recover from the procedure, but Britton will then have to ramp back up before getting into game action.