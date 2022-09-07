Britton (elbow) struck out two batters in a scoreless inning for Single-A Tampa on Saturday.
Britton left his previous minor-league appearance with an apparent injury after just 10 pitches, but the cause turned out to be a minor glute issue. He returned to the mound Saturday and tossed an impressive frame during the resumption of a contest that had been suspended Thursday. Britton will likely need more rehab outings before he's ready to rejoin the Yankees, but there is optimism that he'll be able to return in time to help the big club down the stretch.
