Yankees' Zack Britton: Returns from hamstring injury
RotoWire Staff
Britton (hamstring) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Tuesday.
Britton saved eight games while posting a 2.00 ERA in nine innings early in the season before suffering a hamstring strain. Now that Aroldis Chapman is healthy, he'll fill a setup role going forward.
