Britton (elbow) allowed four runs on three hits and one walk while recording his only out via strikeout Tuesday in an appearance with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Britton was moved up to the Triple-A club to continue rehabbing from March elbow surgery, but he was far from sharp in the outing. The southpaw threw only 13 of 24 pitches for strikes and served up a two-run double as well as a two-run home run. Recent reports have indicated that Britton could return during the Yankees' current road trip, but he figures to need at least one strong rehab appearance before rejoining the club.