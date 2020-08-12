Britton had one strikeout in a perfect ninth inning to record the save Tuesday against the Braves.

The veteran lefty gave up his first run of the season (and took the loss) in his last outing, but he bounced back Tuesday and required only six pitches to retire the side. Britton has given up one run on three hits with a 5:2 K:BB through 6.2 innings while converting all six save opportunities, but his run as closer is likely nearing its end with Aroldis Chapman (illness) closing in a his return from the injured list.