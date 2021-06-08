Britton's (elbow) rehab assignment was transferred to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday.

Reports from over the weekend indicated Britton could return during the Yankees' current road trip, which runs from Tuesday through June 17. He won't be back at the start of the trip, as he'll likely make an appearance or two at the Triple-A level, but he should be back in the big leagues before too long.

