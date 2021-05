Manager Aaron Boone said Saturday that Britton (elbow) is scheduled to throw in a simulated game next week, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

Britton resumed mound work last week, and he's slated to take another step in his recovery next week. The left-hander will likely begin a rehab assignment following his simulated game, but he isn't eligible to return to the major-league bullpen until the end of May.