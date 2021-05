Britton (elbow) will throw a bullpen session Sunday and could begin a rehab stint thereafter, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

Britton experienced some soreness after tossing a simulated game earlier this week, but the issue appears to have been minor. If he doesn't encounter any additional setbacks, the left-hander could return in early June. Britton logged a 1.89 ERA and eight saves for the Yankees last season, and he's expected to fill a high-leverage role again upon his return.