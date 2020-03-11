Yankees' Zack Britton: Struck by liner
Britton's live batting practice session ended early Wednesday after he was struck in the chest or right arm area by a line drive, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
The Yankees' medical staff will examine Britton further before the team likely provides an update on his condition within the next day or two. When healthy, Britton is expected to fill a key setup role in front of closer Aroldis Chapman this season.
