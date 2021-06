Britton (elbow) completed one inning for Double-A Somerset on Wednesday, allowing two runs on one hit and one walk while striking out two.

The veteran reliever tossed a scoreless frame in his first rehab outing but was less effective Wednesday. Britton threw only 15 of 27 pitches for strikes and served up a two-run homer. He is slated to make 1-2 more rehab appearances before likely rejoining the Yankees next week.