Britton (0-2) has a potential leg injury after taking the loss Wednesday against the Rays as he allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits with one walk and one strikeout while recording two outs, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

The veteran southpaw delivered only 13 of his 26 pitches for strikes and was grabbing at his leg before exiting the contest. Manager Aaron Boone didn't offer any specifics on the issue, saying that the team is "looking at" Britton's leg. The 32-year-old should be considered day-to-day until the Yankees update his status.