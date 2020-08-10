Britton (0-1) allowed one earned run on two hits and a walk to take the loss Sunday against the Rays.

Britton entered the game in the bottom of the ninth inning with the score tied at three. He struggled to find his command, surrendering a leadoff double before throwing a wild pitch and issuing a free pass in the process of allowing the game-winning run to score. Britton has served as the closer in the absence of Aroldis Chapman (illness) and has largely been successfully in the role. However, with Chapman nearing a return, it is unclear how many more save opportunities Britton will see.