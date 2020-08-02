Britton didn't pitch in Saturday's save situation against the Red Sox because manager Aaron Boone said he "just needed a day," Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

The veteran left-hander hasn't seen game action since Thursday, but he got fully warmed up to potentially pitch during Wednesday's and Friday's contests, so Boone is just exercising caution early in the season. Britton should be fully available for Sunday's contest and will continue to be the fill-in closer until Aroldis Chapman (illness) is game ready.