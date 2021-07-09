The Yankees plan to activate Britton (hamstring) from the 10-day injured list Thursday following the All-Star break, Marly Rivera of ESPN.com reports.

A left hamstring strain has sidelined the reliever since June 26. That and an offseason elbow procedure have limited Britton to five appearances thus far in 2021. He allowed a run in two of the games and has a 4.15 ERA through 4.1 innings of work. If he is activated Thursday, Britton will be back in time for a critical four-game series against the Red Sox.