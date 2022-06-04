Britton (elbow) threw a bullpen session Friday and could be back in the majors in August, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Britton underwent surgery to repair the UCL in his left elbow last September, and he's making positive steps as he advances in his recovery. Per Hoch, the veteran southpaw's procedure was an alternative to Tommy John surgery, which may explain his relatively quick progress. Friday's bullpen is said to have gone well, and the Yankees are hopeful that Britton can return to game action less than a year after his surgery was performed.