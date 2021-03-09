Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Tuesday that Britton underwent an MRI after developing elbow soreness during a recent bullpen session, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

Boone said that he doesn't believe that Britton is dealing with any damage to his UCL, but the fact that the southpaw was sent in for an MRI is somewhat worrisome even if the tests were merely precautionary. The Yankees likely won't have an update on Britton until the results of his MRI are read, but don't expect him to appear in any Grapefruit League games this week.