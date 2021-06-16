Britton picked up a hold Tuesday against Toronto, pitching a scoreless inning during which he surrendered one hit and two walks.

In his second outing of the season, Britton was thrust into a high-stress situation, entering in the bottom of the eighth inning with New York clinging to a one-run lead. The left-hander sandwiched two walks around a single but got Bo Bichette to line out to right field with two outs to escape a bases-loaded jam. It appears that the Yankees are comfortable giving Britton high-leverage work despite his long layoff to begin the season, but his high-wire act Tuesday -- along with the fact that only 11 of his 24 pitches went for strikes -- suggests that the veteran reliever may still be working off some rust.