Yankees' Zack Britton: Will make ALCS roster
Britton (ankle) will be on the Yankees' ALCS roster, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.
Initial reports indicated that Britton's ankle issue wasn't a major concern, and things appear to be developing in the right direction for the reliever. Expect him to be an important late-inning option for the Yankees against either the Astros or Rays.
