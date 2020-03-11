Play

Britton suffered nothing worse than a bruised right wrist after being struck by a line drive, X-rays and a CT scan confirmed Wednesday.

Britton was struck by a comebacker from Erik Kratz during live batting practice but appears to have escaped serious injury. It's not clear when exactly he'll return to action, but with Opening Day still over two weeks away, he doesn't appear to be at risk for a trip to the injured list.

