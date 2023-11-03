Rodriguez was formally declared a free agent Friday by the MLB commissioner's office, Francys Romero of MLB.com reports.

Rodriguez had some hoops to jump through as a defector from his native Cuba, but that is all in the rearview now as he seeks out his first major-league contract. A hard-throwing 26-year-old right-hander, Rodriguez did not pitch professionally in 2023 but registered a dominant 1.15 ERA and 60:18 K:BB over 54.2 innings of relief in 2022 with the Chunichi Dragons of Japan's Central League. He's already held a number of showcases for interested MLB clubs in the Dominican Republic.